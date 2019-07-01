Cat Therapy Santa Barbara celebrated second anniversary

Cat Therapy celebrates two years in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A kitten party to celebrate the second anniversary of Cat Therapy included cats, cupcakes and champagne.

Cat lovers called it the perr-fect way to celebrate.



Owner and founder Catalina Esteves said, "I started cat therapy because I really wanted an innovative place where people can spend time with cats, event if they can't adopt them, and also a place where people could get to know carts a little bit better before taking them home,"

Cats proved to be a good match 321 times, but not every comes in to adopt them.

Julie Barker has cats but not kittens.

"My youngest daughter suffers from anxiety and depression and so this is one of her favorite place to come to just pet the kitties."

Her daughter won a raffle..

A percentage of Sunday's donations benefit Stray Cat Alliance in Los Angeles.

In its first two years Cat Therapy has raised $35,000 from adoption fees and fundraisers to benefit shelters.

