Carpinteria woman designed outdoor space for the Nationals

Carpinteria woman has World Series connection

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Lara Morabito of Lara Morabito Gardens has good reason to cheer on the Nationals in the World Series.

Morabito designed the outdoor space at the park called the Scoreboard Walk.

She was hired after designing a garden for Nationals executive Andy Feffer.

She shared her thoughts about the team being in the World Series before Friday's game.

"Even though I'm 3,000 miles away, my heart is right back in Washington with the Scoreboard Walk wishing them a huge victory. I'm here in sunny Santa Barbara and I found a team of Washingtonians that are going to get together for the game," said Morabito.

She said she couldn't make it to the games because she would be in Arizona cheering on her daughter Nicolette Sweeney's film Skyman that premiered at the Austin Film Festival on Sunday.

