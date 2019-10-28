News

Carpinteria woman designed outdoor space for the Nationals

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:35 PM PDT

Carpinteria woman has World Series connection

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Lara Morabito of Lara Morabito Gardens has good reason to cheer on the Nationals in the World Series.

Morabito designed the outdoor space at the park called the Scoreboard Walk.

She was hired after designing a garden for Nationals executive Andy Feffer.

She shared her thoughts about the team being in the World Series before Friday's game. 

"Even though I'm 3,000 miles away, my heart is right back in Washington with the Scoreboard Walk wishing them a huge victory. I'm here in sunny Santa Barbara and I found a team of Washingtonians that are going to get together for the game," said Morabito.

She said she couldn't make it to the games because she would be in Arizona cheering on her daughter Nicolette Sweeney's film Skyman that premiered at the Austin Film Festival on Sunday.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020