Car crashes into building in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a building, in the 100 block of North 3rd around 12:00 p.m. Monday.

When fire crews arrived, they found there were no injuries to the driver, or occupants of the building.

The driver of the car was backing out of their parking spot and made a mistake and hit the accelerator pedal.

That caused the car to go through the front of the Lompoc Valley Cardiovascular Center.



One employee who usually works the front desk was busy helping a patient when the car hit the building.



No one was hurt. There was moderate damage to the building, but it did not affect any critical structures.