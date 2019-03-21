Captain Dave Zaniboni shows his successor NewsChannel 3
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Captain Dave Zaniboni visited NewsChannel 3 with his successor Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
For the past four years Zaniboni has been the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He has worked as a firefighters for 33 years.
Zaniboni said he will be golfing more often than he used to. He said he will be working part time at a local course, too.
Bertucelli said he is excited for his new post.
Both of them sat on the TV set for a group photo before saying goodbye.