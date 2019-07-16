Cannabis

Round Two: Santa Barbara County Supervisors take up cannabis-related issues Tuesday

Das Williams 'We want accountability'

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Changes are in store for the local cannabis industry, especially for those who aren't "playing by the rules."

County Supervisor Das Williams says one of his top priorities at Tuesday's cannabis meeting is to clamp down on growers who aren't complying with odor control.

"We can initiate litigation against folks who are perpetual nuisances, and tomorrow I will be asking for that," Williams said. "What I'm looking for is a legal pathway so that people who want to be reputable business owners can do it legitimately and help rub out the black market."

Williams says he wants accountability and he has one more plan of action: 

"That the county formally withdraw the consent to operate for anybody with expired permits."

That targets medicinal cannabis growers grandfathered in with state permits. Williams wants all growers under county permit.

Maureen Foley Claffey is a member of 'Concerned Carpinterians' and also spoke ahead of last week's supervisors' meeting.

"We want to really commend the Board of Supervisors for acknowledging that some mistakes have been made," Claffey said. 

Odor control and density are the group's two main issues.

"The people that live in these areas, they're looking out for public health, they're looking out for the environment, and those should be concerns of all of us," Claffey said. 

She says she wants the public -- and supervisors -- to understand the financial incentive for these cannabis companies to go, in her words, "Big and fast." 

"We've seen it with big oil, we've seen it with big tobacco, we've seen it with big pharma. We've seen it, and we should learn from that."

Claffey also claims inland cannabis growing zones have more protections than coastal, which includes all of Carpinteria. 

Williams says that is "absolutely false."

Tuesday's meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Santa Barbara. 

