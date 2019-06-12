Cannabis Compliance Team seizes illegal cannabis near Goleta

Cannabis Compliance Team seizes illegal cannabis (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office).

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team seized 3,000 pounds of processed cannabis.

The compliance team investigated the area on Monday on the 5200 block of Shoreline Drive right outside of the City of Goleta.

This came after multiple complaints from numerous communities to the County's Planning and Development Department as well as the Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, detectives found the site was operated under an expired state temporary cannabis license. The operator continued to cultivate, harvest and sell cannabis illegally.

Detectives were not able to contact the operator of the site.