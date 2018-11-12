Camp Fire burns Oxnard couple's former Paradise home

Couple moved from Paradise to Oxnard...

OXNARD, Calif. - On June 8, Laura and Marc Cram said farewell to their Paradise home and moved to Oxnard.

On November 8, their former home burned down.

"We have a lot of mixed feeling about what happened in Paradise and of course we are relieved that we moved before this happened, but our hearts are breaking for the people affected by this. It is just beyond comprehension," said Laura Cram.

Originally from Orange County, the Crams moved to Paradise more than four years ago to be close to grandchildren in Live Oak. Earlier this year Laura said she felt an urgency to move after a large Ponderosa Pine fell on their home during a windy day and after other Northern California wildfires.

"We lived on Elliot road and Sawmill, we were in a line of 6 or 8 houses that had been newly built there. From what we understand one is left, the rest including the home that we owned have all been destroyed by fire," said Cram.

Dozens have died and more than 100 people are still missing. They don't know what happened to people who bought their Paradise home.

"All you can do is hope, there is just so much left to find out about all the missing people unaccounted for."

Laura put a welcome sign on their new front door and even though they can smell the smoke from the Hill and Woolsey Fires burning nearby they feel safe.

"We love it here honestly we feel safer."

They will always have heavy hearts thinking about their former town.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people of Paradise, I hope they are all able to find a way to go on after such a tragedy, it is very, very sad," said Cram.



