Local Native American community reacts to Governor Newsom's apology

California governor apologizes to Native Americans for states dark history

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Governor of California apologized to tribal leaders for the government's dark history.

Gavin Newsom met with Native Americans in Sacramento on Tuesday.

He issued an executive order, apologizing for a history of violence, maltreatment and neglect.

"It's important to acknowledge the dark moments in our history," Newsom said on Twitter. "Native American peoples suffered violence and exploitation sanctioned by our state. We cannot undo those wrongs, but together we can tell the truth about our past and begin to heal those wounds."

The Governor also announced the creation of a 'truth and healing council' to hear testimony and clarify the historical record.

We asked people working at the American Indian Health & Services office in Santa Barbara to share their personal opinions on the apology.

Manuel Luna said he is a California Wukchumni & Apache.

"I do think it is important to recognize the different needs," Luna said.

Executive director Scott Black said, "I noticed he addressed the mission system."

They hope to highlight their services for Native American patients.

Youth from the Native American community of Santa Barbara and Ventura County are invited to El Capitan Canyon resort from July 14-18, for a gathering of called a Youth GONA.

The event is free, but you must e registered to attend. The event is not open to the public.