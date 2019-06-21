California

Local Native American community reacts to Governor Newsom's apology

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 12:13 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:04 AM PDT

California governor apologizes to Native Americans for states dark history

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Governor of California apologized to tribal leaders for the government's dark history.

Gavin Newsom met with Native Americans in Sacramento on Tuesday.

He issued an executive order, apologizing for a history of violence, maltreatment and neglect.

"It's important to acknowledge the dark moments in our history," Newsom said on Twitter. "Native American peoples suffered violence and exploitation sanctioned by our state. We cannot undo those wrongs, but together we can tell the truth about our past and begin to heal those wounds."

The Governor also announced the creation of a 'truth and healing council' to hear testimony and clarify the historical record.

We asked people working at the American Indian Health & Services office in Santa Barbara to share their personal opinions on the apology.

Manuel Luna said he is a California Wukchumni & Apache.

"I do think it is important to recognize the different needs," Luna said.

Executive director Scott Black said, "I noticed he addressed the mission system."

They hope to highlight their services for Native American patients.

Youth from the Native American community of Santa Barbara and Ventura County are invited to El Capitan Canyon resort from July 14-18, for a gathering of called a Youth GONA.

The event is free, but you must e registered to attend. The event is not open to the public. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'