Fire spreads to 500 acres in Riverside County

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Update: 4:05 p.m. Thursday

Wildland Fire near Calimesa RPT: 1:58 PM: Calimesa Blvd near Sandalwood Dr. 150 + acres with numerous structures destroyed. #SandalwoodFIRE https://t.co/oDAWdUgz8T — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 10, 2019

Riverside County Firefighters are responding to a 500-acre fire in Riverside County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was started in a trailer at the 9000 block of Reche Canyon Road in Moreno Valley at around 12:54 p.m.

#RecheFire 3:30 PM - [UPDATE] The fire is currently 200 acres and 0% contained. It is currently burning with a moderate rate of spread. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 10, 2019

The fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Convey Road from Perris Boulevard to the Dead End and Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and West of Locust Avenue.

A care and reception center has been opened by Riverside County Emergency management Department with the City of Moreno Valley Office of Emergency Management located at Canyon Spring High School at 23100 Cougar Canyon Road in Moreno Valley.

For continuing updates visit CAL Fire Riverside Twitter account.