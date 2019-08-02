California

Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself

GILROY, Calif. - GILROY, Calif. (AP) - The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.
  
Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people - including two children - Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
  
Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.
  
Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

