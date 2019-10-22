Census recruiting events scheduled for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The City of Santa Maria is inviting residents to a public workshop about the 2020 Census on Wednesday May 29 at the Public Library. (KCOY.com/Nathalie Vera)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Census workshop and recruiting events are headed to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo this week.

The events will provide job information and workshop with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for the spring 2020 census.

The jobs are critical to ensure accurate and complete census results throughout the country.

About 500,000 census takers will need to be hired across the country in 2020. Applying early can give prospective employees a leg up in the hiring process, officials say.

The US Census Bureau says the temporary positions are a great opportunity for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy. Local employees who are hired would start next Spring.

Census workshop and recruiting events are being held here:

San Luis Obispo

What: 2020 Census Workshop & Recruiting Event

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8 am – 2 pm

Who: California Job Services

Where: 800 Industrial Way San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Santa Barbara

What: Census Employment Outreach

When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 11am

Who: Santa Barbara Public Library

Where: 40 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

