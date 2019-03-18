California teacher who inspired "Freedom Writers" film and documentary visits CSUCI

Teacher who inspired Freedom Writers film and documentary visits CSUCI

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Long Beach teacher who inspired the movie "Freedom Writers" starring Hilary Swank, visited Cal State University, Channel Islands in Camarillo to share her story and to promote a new documentary.

The documentary called "Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart" follows her journey to transform the lives of students by encouraging them to write.

Erin Gruwell appears humble, despite her success, as she explains her method.

"The power of writing your story is your legacy, it is what keeps you immortal, my students were able to read The Diary of Anne Frank, and find the power of her words to pick up the baton in the form of a pen," said Gruwell.

Gruwell brought some of her former students who graduated after taking her advice.

"Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart" airs on PBS on March 28.

