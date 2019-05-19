California Strawberry Festival jam packed with fun and sweet treats

California Strawberry Festival jam packed with people and sweet treats

OXNARD, Calif. - The California Strawberry Festival is always jam-packed with people who love all things strawberry.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band and Pacifica High School Marching Band entertained the crowds as the gates opened on Saturday morning.

People couldn't wait to enjoy the entertainment, but everyone knows Ventura County's top cash crop is the star of the show.

Strawberry fans enjoyed, fried strawberries, chocolate-covered strawberries, along with strawberry wine and beer.

At the Strawberry Shortcake tent people of all ages could pile their plates high by making their own strawberry shortcake. Fans of the tent call it a bargain.

Julie Yu of Dana Point said, " It is important to build the base with the poundcake on the bottom, you make a wide base, my engineer friend taught me this, and then you just stack the strawberries and make layers as you go so strawberries, cake then voila!"

Ryan Magee of Reseda had his hands full with strawberry kettle corn, cotton candy, strawberry beer and a strawberry brownie kabob..

Clementina Perez said, "Portodo comida, fresas, margaritas, portodo devina, me encanta."

She dressed in red and appeared ready to enjoy strawberries, and margaritas. " It's devine, I love it," said Perez.

A festival stage is named after the festival founder Dr. Tsujio Kato.

The nonprofit event raises scholarhisp funds for the children of farmworkers and other nonprofits.

The 36th California Strawberry Festival runs through Sunday by Oxnard College.

Shuttle buses are free for folks who wish to skip the traffic jam.

For more information visit, https://castrawberryfestival.org

