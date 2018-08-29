SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

California State Lands Commission prepares to plug pair of abandoned wells in Goleta

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 08:33 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 03:25 PM PDT

State Lands Commision plans well cellar cleaning before holiday weekend

GOLETA, Calif. - The California State Lands Commission has hired contractors to get the debris out of old well heads that will soon be plugged.

The work will begin by the well piers near the Sandpiper Golf Course.

The work scheduled to begin on Tuesday was pushed back until Wednesday.

Crews expect to be done on Thursday night before the upcoming holiday weekend.

City of Goleta spokesperson Valeria Kushnerov called it a "Win Win" for the city and the commission.

The wells were operated by Venoco before the company went out of business.

If they are in good shape the commission's Jeff Planck said they will be capped with cement sometime in October.

Beachgoers may notice the work being done on the beach below the golf course.

 

