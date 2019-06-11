News

California Highway Patrol kicks off Highway 154 Corridor Safety Campaign

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:07 PM PDT

Los Olivos, Calif. -
California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin McCool gave ride-alongs to show why this safety campaign is so needed.

In just a few minutes, several traffic stops were made along Highway 154.


McCool said he has seen everything--driving under the influence, drivers speeding and distracted driving--far too often.

"We see a lot of distracted drivers. We see people talking on their phones. We see people holding there phone like this and using the speaker and that's still illegal," McCool said.

During the summer season more drivers are expected to hit the roads.

So the California Highway Patrol and task force members are reenforcing the 154 Safety Corridor campaign which includes highways 1, 101, 154, 192 and 246.

"The real reason we're here is to remind the public to drive safely, not to be distracted, to be careful driving through work zones, to obey posted speed limits, buckle up and keep away from distracted driving," said Jim Shivers, spokesperson for Caltrans District 5. 

Officers will also enforce the "no texting while driving" law.

As you begin making summer plans, McCool said to keep in mind that there will be additional traffic and officers out on the highways. So you'll want to allow enough time to get to your destination safely. 

