California Coastal Commission hits back at Rosewood Miramar Beach resort over beach access

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:32 AM PDT

MONTECITO, Calif. - A video showing security guards dressed black suits telling families to move away from the beach in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort sparked a strong response from the California Coastal Commission.

The commission sent a 10-page letter to the resort informing management to stop using security guards, barriers or any other means of blocking or discouraging public access to the beach or face a $30,000 daily fine.

It all started in early June when several families were celebrating the end of the school year with a beach day.

Montecito resident Abe Powell filmed the interaction between the resort's bodyguards as they told him and other families that they were on "private" property. The video was posted on Facebook and garnered widespread reaction from the community.

The resort has until the end of June to comply.

 

 

