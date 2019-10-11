Cal Poly will lay down plans for addressing diversity issues

The new “Learn by Doing” Shield will be used more commonly throughout university publications and in marketing efforts. (Kacey Drescher/KCOY Photo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly is getting ready to lay down its plans for addressing diversity issues on campus.

The school has long been criticized for not having a diverse student population, but it really started getting attention after a student was shown in blackface at a fraternity party last year. The school later launched the "Cal Poly Experience Survey" to get feedback from the campus. There were also listening sessions so students could voice their thoughts on diversity challenges.

On October 17, the university will go over the findings and the steps they plan to take based on that information.