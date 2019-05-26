Cal Poly student raises $32,000 for homeless programs and services in San Luis Obispo County. (Courtesy of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition)

Cal Poly student raises $32,000 for homeless programs and services in San Luis Obispo County. (Courtesy of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A Cal Poly student raised $32,000 for homeless programs after appearing on an online live video streaming service on Thursday.

Maya Higa initially hoped to raise about $1,000 for the homeless when she went on Twitch.TV to talk about her time working at the 5Cities Homeless Coalition's Warming Center as a celebration of her 21st birthday.

Just three hours after her appearance, she raised $20,000 with the donation numbers climbing until they reached $32,000.

The donations were made to help fund programs and services for families and individuals who are homeless or may be homeless in the southern San Luis Obispo County.

Higa had about 7,000 viewers and received about 685 individual gifts that ranged from $1 to $1,500.

(Courtesy of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition)

(Courtesy of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition)

The money will go to the organization's immediate needs fund and help support the Warming Center's operation during the winter months, according to Coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols.

Higa's channel on Twitch.TV was started about three months ago and usually focuses on her interests in conservation education and falconry since the Cal Poly junior is majoring in Agricultural Communication.

She has more than 44,000 followers and takes to the Internet three times a week: Mondays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., and Fridays at 4 p.m.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is one of the leading advocates for the homeless in the south county, according to Nichols.

For more information about the organization visit their website.

