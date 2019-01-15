News

Cal Poly student diagnosed with norovirus

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 03:46 PM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 03:46 PM PST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-- - Cal Poly is warning its campus that a student was diagnosed with norovirus.

The news was sent out in an email Friday.

Cal Poly's administration says the student lives in campus and is receiving medical care.

Janitors also cleaned anywhere the patient went before he or she was diagnosed.

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says patients typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed.

People begin to recover after one to three days.

Anyone on campus who develops symptoms is asked to call the Cal Poly Health Center at 805-756-1211 during office hours.

An after-hours nurse advice line can also be called at 1-866-439-2012.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

2019 North American International Auto Show
Getty Images

2019 North American International Auto Show

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

On this day: January 14
Matej Divizna/Getty Images

On this day: January 14