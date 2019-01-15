Cal Poly student diagnosed with norovirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-- - Cal Poly is warning its campus that a student was diagnosed with norovirus.

The news was sent out in an email Friday.

Cal Poly's administration says the student lives in campus and is receiving medical care.

Janitors also cleaned anywhere the patient went before he or she was diagnosed.

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says patients typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed.

People begin to recover after one to three days.

Anyone on campus who develops symptoms is asked to call the Cal Poly Health Center at 805-756-1211 during office hours.

An after-hours nurse advice line can also be called at 1-866-439-2012.