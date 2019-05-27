News

Cal Poly student and author of The ClapBack speaks to student on sexual assault violence

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:35 PM PDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 07:30 PM PDT

Cal Poly student and author of The ClapBack speaks to student on sexual assault violence

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly student and sexual assault survivor, Amelia Meyerhoff, spoke with students on sexual violence on campus. She is giving a series of talks this week to freshman students on a research project she published called The ClapBack. 

“I hate this, I'm always thinking so you too. You too?!” cried Marielle Concejo.

Concejo cried for the many other sexual assault victims she has met since she was interviewed by Amelia Meyerhoff.

 “I definitely found some constant patterns that survivors are struggling with mental health,” said Meyerhoff, as she spoke to a room of other Cal Poly students. 

Meyerhoff discussed sexual assault and the rape climate on the campus. 

“I remained in denial about the fact that I was a victim of rape, and blamed myself for the incident,” said Meyerhoff.

Meyerhoff has campaigned for more awareness and is seeking better resources for sexual assault victims at Cal Poly. This comes after she did a year-long investigation, interviewing 61 survivors. Many attacked while on campus. The majority of the victims she interviewed for her ClapBack research project were students at the time of the assaults. 

“I've been sexual assaulted by some Cal Poly brothers and I've gone to the board of the frats and nothing has happened,” said Concejo.

Meyerhoff concluded that Cal Poly just isn’t doing enough and that there is a lack of resources. 
She hopes her talks this week will educate up and coming students on what she calls the Cal Poly Rape Culture.

“Rape culture falls under the patriarchy, our administration is also very white male dominated and they tend to cater to white male dominated institutions such as fraternities,” said Meyerhoff. 

“I actually went to the University for counseling, but event in the counseling realm I never got called back, I got directed to off campus. They didn’t help either,” said Concejo. 

The University president Jeffery Armstrong responded to Meyeroffs investigation and findings saying: 
“We take every opportunity afforded to us to hear the concerns of our campus community members. These concerns are taken seriously, and we consider them as we constantly review and work to improve the programs and services we provide across campus. We are listening.”

In the meantime Concejo says the work Meyerhoff is doing has helped her in many ways.

“After I was raped. I would stay quiet about it. But after meeting all these people and doing this project. I found some kind of strength,” Concejo exclaimed. 

To find out when and where Meyerhoff's talks will be held this week, reach out to the Cal Poly's Sexual Assault and Alcohol/Drug Awareness Committee. The talks are open to the public. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart