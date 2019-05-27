Cal Poly student and author of The ClapBack speaks to student on sexual assault violence

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly student and sexual assault survivor, Amelia Meyerhoff, spoke with students on sexual violence on campus. She is giving a series of talks this week to freshman students on a research project she published called The ClapBack.

“I hate this, I'm always thinking so you too. You too?!” cried Marielle Concejo.

Concejo cried for the many other sexual assault victims she has met since she was interviewed by Amelia Meyerhoff.

“I definitely found some constant patterns that survivors are struggling with mental health,” said Meyerhoff, as she spoke to a room of other Cal Poly students.

Meyerhoff discussed sexual assault and the rape climate on the campus.

“I remained in denial about the fact that I was a victim of rape, and blamed myself for the incident,” said Meyerhoff.

Meyerhoff has campaigned for more awareness and is seeking better resources for sexual assault victims at Cal Poly. This comes after she did a year-long investigation, interviewing 61 survivors. Many attacked while on campus. The majority of the victims she interviewed for her ClapBack research project were students at the time of the assaults.

“I've been sexual assaulted by some Cal Poly brothers and I've gone to the board of the frats and nothing has happened,” said Concejo.

Meyerhoff concluded that Cal Poly just isn’t doing enough and that there is a lack of resources.

She hopes her talks this week will educate up and coming students on what she calls the Cal Poly Rape Culture.

“Rape culture falls under the patriarchy, our administration is also very white male dominated and they tend to cater to white male dominated institutions such as fraternities,” said Meyerhoff.

“I actually went to the University for counseling, but event in the counseling realm I never got called back, I got directed to off campus. They didn’t help either,” said Concejo.

The University president Jeffery Armstrong responded to Meyeroffs investigation and findings saying:

“We take every opportunity afforded to us to hear the concerns of our campus community members. These concerns are taken seriously, and we consider them as we constantly review and work to improve the programs and services we provide across campus. We are listening.”

In the meantime Concejo says the work Meyerhoff is doing has helped her in many ways.

“After I was raped. I would stay quiet about it. But after meeting all these people and doing this project. I found some kind of strength,” Concejo exclaimed.

To find out when and where Meyerhoff's talks will be held this week, reach out to the Cal Poly's Sexual Assault and Alcohol/Drug Awareness Committee. The talks are open to the public.