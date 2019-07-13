CAL FIRE SLO crews work to rescue kayaker and horse in separate missions
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews worked on multiple rescues in San Luis Obispo County Saturday.
Crews rescued a kayaker at Spooners Cove in Montana De Oro State Park. The patient is being taken to a local hospital.
CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo crews are also working on rescuing a horse along Bloody Nose Trail also in Montana De Oro State Park.
Crews are working back to back rescues along the coast today. A kayaker is being transported to the hospital after being rescued at Spooners Cove will other crews from @CALFIRE_SLO are working on a horse rescue along the Bloody Nose Trail. pic.twitter.com/acIFmbobLx— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 13, 2019