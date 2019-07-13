CAL FIRE SLO crews work to rescue kayaker and horse in separate missions

(CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews worked on multiple rescues in San Luis Obispo County Saturday.

Crews rescued a kayaker at Spooners Cove in Montana De Oro State Park. The patient is being taken to a local hospital.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo crews are also working on rescuing a horse along Bloody Nose Trail also in Montana De Oro State Park.