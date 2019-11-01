News

Buellton CHP officers conduct not one, but two speeding enforcements Wednesday

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 09:39 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 06:45 PM PDT

BUELLTON, Calif. - There are new developments in the Buellton California Highway Patrol speed enforcement which started this summer. 

Based on community feedback and continued concerns over safety on the road, CHP officers are increasing their efforts.

In light of continued concerns about drivers speeding on Highway 154, CHP officers conducted not one, but two saturation patrols on Highway 154 on Wednesday. 

CHP has been conducting speed enforcement units since July of this year. 

“We've been busy. There are a lot of folks that are not following the rules of the road which are really there to keep them safe and their passengers safe,” said officer Kevin McCool of the Buellton California Highway Patrol.

While Wednesday morning's saturation patrol was, in part, a response to the fatal crash on Highway 154 earlier this month, it’s also due to repeated requests for more patrol from the community.

“It was due, in part to the fatal collision that did occur, but it was also due to us responding to the public. From our social media page, we've solicited for information as to where our community wants us to patrol,” McCool said.

Highway 154 was one of those major points. 

During this morning's speed enforcement, CHP issued 18 citations and 25 stops, all of which were speed- related.
“We're trying to change driving behavior. These roadways are not dangerous. The drivers driving on them who are not obeying speed limits and driving distracted, are the dangers that are causing these crashes,” McCool said.

CHP officers will continue to pursue innovative ways to ensure safety for everyone on the roadway.

