News

Brush fire on South Mountain in Santa Paula

Firefighters are calling it the Maria Fire

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:25 PM PDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

A fast-moving fire called the Maria Fire is threatening homes in Somis. Evacuations are in place.

A fire was burning Thursday night in Santa Paula near the airport. 

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire had burned 150 acres, according to Ventura County Fire.

They called for precautionary evacuations near Balcom Canyon and 12th street. The latest evacuation information is on vcemergency.com 

They're working to keep it South of the 126 freeway, North of Los Angeles Avenue (118), East of Vineyard avenue, and West of Balcom. 

Callers first reported the flames before 6:30 p.m. and it was burning on top of South Mountain near communication towers. 

 

 

 

This is developing news, and will be updated when information becomes available. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

Celebrities dress up for Halloween
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Celebrities dress up for Halloween

States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

Highest-paid comedians in 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Highest-paid comedians in 2019

On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

White House Halloween 2019
Getty Images

White House Halloween 2019

Prince William through the years
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William through the years

On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

Songs written about famous people
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Songs written about famous people

America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26