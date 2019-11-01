Brush fire on South Mountain in Santa Paula

Ventura County Fire Department

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

A fast-moving fire called the Maria Fire is threatening homes in Somis. Evacuations are in place.

A fire was burning Thursday night in Santa Paula near the airport.

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire had burned 150 acres, according to Ventura County Fire.

They called for precautionary evacuations near Balcom Canyon and 12th street. The latest evacuation information is on vcemergency.com

They're working to keep it South of the 126 freeway, North of Los Angeles Avenue (118), East of Vineyard avenue, and West of Balcom.

Callers first reported the flames before 6:30 p.m. and it was burning on top of South Mountain near communication towers.

#MariaFire At 6:14PM @VCFD responded to a confirmed brush fire on South Mtn in Santa Paula. Unk acreage. Precautionary evacuation near Balcom Cyn & 12th street. Firefighters are working to keep the fire within the following box:

S of 126 fwy

N of LA Ave

E of Vineyard

W of Balcom pic.twitter.com/cw4HnWHC3G — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019

This is developing news, and will be updated when information becomes available.