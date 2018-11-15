News

Borderline shooting victim remembered as a hero by family and friends

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:02 AM PST

Cody Coffman remembered as a hero

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Cody Coffman's friends line-danced outside his funeral in Camarillo one week after the mass shooting that took his life at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Many of the dancers survived the Borderline shooting and some of them credit the 22-year-old with saving their lives.

Sarah Deson said she hid behind Cody and ran out of the bar when he told her and her friends to go.  She spoke to an overflow crowd at the Perez Family Funeral Home on Wednesday night,

His best friend Brandon Garza wore his military uniform and saluted the open casket. He said Cody planned to join the military, too.

Garza also placed Cody's Camarillo High School football jersey and umpire counter next to his friend. 

Another childhood friend said he will remember how Cody loved energy drinks and baseball and how he had stinky feet. The audience cried and laughed.

The paster said Cody loved his family and to eject people from the games he umpired.

He said Cody had a sense of justice and doing the right thing.

Cody's father Jason had the last word.  Coffman said, "To the mother of the shooter it is not your fault."

Coffman said he wished he could trade places with his firstborn and best friend.

He said Cody didn't deserve to die since he had so much love to give.

