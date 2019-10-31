Bill's Bus expects busy night on Halloween

Bills Bus prepares for busy Halloween...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Every Thursday night is "College Night" on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Students old enough to drink in local bars are likely to take Bill's Bus to get to and from Isla Vista.

There are 5 buses that will take University California, Santa Barbara students round trip for a small fee.

Craig Jenkins took over the business from the original operator. He said the goal is to "arrive alive."

" Every year they use our services instead of drinking and driving. It just makes me feel I am doing the right thing for the community. So, it is great all around, the kids are young, they want to have a nice time. I'm happy to be able to provide the safe service to and from Isla Vista."said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the founder of Bill's Bus lost a loved one to a drunk driver.

The company is working to find sponsors to make the buses free for students.

