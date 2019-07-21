Bent Axles Car Show shines in Orcutt

Bent Axles Car Show

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Vintage cars lined the streets of Old Orcutt today for the Bent Axles Car Show.

"Whether it's from the 50's, to the 60's, or to the 70's, they all have their different flavors and taste," said Axles Car Show participant Chris Stilwell.

Flavors like an original 1950 Packard.

The show was located by the intersection of Clark and Broadway in Old Orcutt.

It drew hundreds of visitors from far and near.

"We probably have a total of 200 cars, one nice thing about this car show is its a kickback car show," said President of Bent Axles Car Club, Ann McKindley.

That means the show is not a competition. And the proceeds go to various charities.

"What we do with the proceeds from this car show is we give them to the turkey drive, we give to the salvation army, we give to cancer," said McKindley.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office supported the event with showcasing a 1927 Dodge patty wagon. The vehicle was used to transport criminals from Santa Barbara to Folsom State Prison, on a trip that would sometimes take two weeks.

"So they would have a deputy in the front driving, a deputy in the rear guarding," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detective Bryce Bruening.

In addition to the cars, the show featured giveaways, raffles, vendors, a 50/50 drawing, T-shirt sales and live music. The winner of the 50/50 drawing won up to $800.

"I love everything about them, the fact that I still loves these old cars, today... you know the vintages-ness of everything," said Stilwell.

The show was originally founded in 1980, and is a family affair.

"People walk by and it's the guys in their 70's and 80's that know about these cars," said an old car enthusiast Fast Eddie.