Bella Vista Drive closed by heavy rains

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bella Vista Drive was closed and then re-opened after mud and debris washed over it Thursday morning. HERB TUYAY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Bella Vista Drive north of Summerland was closed Thursday morning after heavier-than-expected rains sent mud and small debris washing down Romero Creek.

The Romero Canyon trailhead is at a hairpin turn on Bella Vista Drive, which often sees debris and mud cross the road as it travels out of Los Padres National Forest down Romero Creek.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story incorrectly stated Bella Vista Drive had re-opened. The road remains closed as of 11:00 A.M.