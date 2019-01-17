Bella Vista Drive closed by heavy rains
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Bella Vista Drive north of Summerland was closed Thursday morning after heavier-than-expected rains sent mud and small debris washing down Romero Creek.
The Romero Canyon trailhead is at a hairpin turn on Bella Vista Drive, which often sees debris and mud cross the road as it travels out of Los Padres National Forest down Romero Creek.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story incorrectly stated Bella Vista Drive had re-opened. The road remains closed as of 11:00 A.M.