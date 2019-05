Avenue of Flags lines Ivy lawn...

VENTURA, Calif. - Ivy lawn Memorial Park in Ventura is lined by flags.

Many of them covered the caskets of people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The display is called the Avenue of Flags,

A Memorial Day Program called Remember Them will be held at the park on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information visit, https://ivylawn.org