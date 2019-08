Firefighters respond to a house fire in Lompoc Thursday morning. (Photo/ Lompoc City Fire)

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Lompoc Thursday morning. (Photo/ Lompoc City Fire)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the 600 block of North 2nd Street Thursday morning.

Police officials are asking residents to avoid the area. Fire resources from Santa Barbara County are also assisting in battling the flames.

This is a developing story and updates will be made when they become available.