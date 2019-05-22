Authorities investigating abandoned rollover crash in Summerland

Summerland Rollover Crash. Courtesy Michael Orosco (KEYT)

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating an abandoned rollover crash in Summerland.

It happened just before midnight on the Northbound side of Highway 101 near the Evans Avenue exit.

Witnesses described the vehicle as "flat like a pancake."

CHP closed the number 1 lane for about an hour while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the center divider.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the wreckage. The driver has yet to be found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP Santa Barbara at 805-967-1234.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.