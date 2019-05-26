ATV accident at Oceano Dunes sends man to hospital

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

San Luis Obispo, County - California State Parks rangers responded to a call of an ATV accident. A 26-year-old man was found at the base of a 50-foot dune.

It happened at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle and Recreation Area shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to State Parks commander, Kevin Pierce, the all terrain car was a rental.

The victim was airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.



Pierce also says the victim was alert, disoriented and combative, indicating signs of head trauma.

There has been a few fatal accidents in the same area this year. Which, is why Park officials want to remind people to be alert and to be safe while riding!

