News

ATV accident at Oceano Dunes kills driver and injures passenger

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 09:11 PM PDT

San Luis Obispo County, Calif. - At around 4 p.m. Sunday, State Park Rangers responded to a single ATV accident involving two adult men.

The driver, 24-year-old Kristopher Mancebo of Tulare, was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger was transported to the hospital for arm and shoulder pain.

The accident occurred in the area of the park identified as Post 5 ½ Primaries, a relatively flat area of the park.

Witnesses say the off-highway car commonly referred to as a sand car, was traveling southbound in the area at speeds of approximately 40 to 50 miles  per hour.

The front end of the car impacted the sand, causing the vehicle to flip end over end approximately three times. The driver was ejected from the car. Although not required, neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets.

State Park Rangers, State Park Lifeguards, CALFIRE and San Luis Ambulance staff responded to the scene.

The cause of death at this time is still under investigation however the driver suffered obvious head trauma as a result of the accident.


The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office responded to take over the death investigation.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


