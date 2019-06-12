Assistant Superintendent contract renewed despite public comments accusing him of harassment

Assistant Superintendent contract renewed despite public comments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Assistant Superintendent and Chief Education Technology Officer Todd Ryckman listened as two people made accusations against him during the Santa Barbara Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday night.

They asked the board not to renew his contract or approve a scheduled raise, but the board approved a 2 percent raise for all 1800 district employees, including Ryckman.

The move disappointed Justin Tuttle who said his wife went on a business trip to Minnesota with Ryckman and filed a complaint when she got back.

He said she outlined "a litany of alleged misconduct, sexual harassment, abuse, demeaning conduct, bullying, unprofessionalism and retaliation by Mr. Ryckman towards her."

Tuttle said his wife was temporarily reassigned to work in Special Education and then sent back to Ryckman's office where she works as a Mobil Device Manager.

"In the day and age of the Me Too movement and public recognition of workplace sexual harassment, abuse and retaliation, I am stunned by the decision to return her to Mr. Ryckman and co-workers poisoned against her."

A former employee accused him of creating a hostile work environments and said she is not alone.

Karol Kind said, "I would call it harassment, everything from the little things that he says to the mannerisms. I was walking on pins and needles everyday."

Ryckman chose not to comment on the allegations.

Tuttle said they filed a complaint and a Right to Sue form from the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

