News

Assistant Superintendent contract renewed despite public comments accusing him of harassment

Board approved 2 percent raises

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:06 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:06 AM PDT

Assistant Superintendent contract renewed despite public comments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Assistant Superintendent and Chief Education Technology Officer Todd Ryckman listened as two people made accusations against him during the Santa Barbara Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday night.

They asked the board not to renew his contract or approve a scheduled raise, but the board approved a 2 percent raise for all 1800 district employees, including Ryckman. 

The move disappointed Justin Tuttle who said his wife went on a business trip to Minnesota with Ryckman and filed a complaint when she got back. 

He said she outlined "a litany of alleged misconduct, sexual harassment, abuse, demeaning conduct, bullying,  unprofessionalism and retaliation by Mr. Ryckman towards her."

Tuttle said his wife was temporarily reassigned to work in Special Education and then sent back to Ryckman's office where she works as a Mobil Device Manager.

"In the day and age of the Me Too movement and public recognition of workplace sexual harassment, abuse and retaliation, I am stunned by the decision to return her to Mr. Ryckman and co-workers poisoned against her."

A former employee accused him of creating a hostile work environments and said she is not alone.

Karol Kind said, "I would call it harassment, everything from the little things that he says to the mannerisms. I was walking on pins and needles everyday."

Ryckman chose not to comment on the allegations.

Tuttle said they filed a complaint and a Right to Sue form from the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America