Arroyo Grande host 36th Annual Strawberry Festival

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - This weekend Arroyo Grande host its 36th Annual Strawberry Festival. The event has a long history that has become a staple in the community.

The fun festival gives people a chance to eat good food, hear live music and seeing what different vendors in the city have to offer.

The strawberry galore event will host a line up of different bands both Saturday and Sunday.

But most importantly the event honors our veterans.

"It's Memorial Day weekend and it's one of the best time for us as a community and as a nation to honor those who paid the ultimate price for us this weekend," said Central Coast Vietnam veteran of America Chapter 982 Guadalupe booth volunteer Cheryl Tolan.

The booth is at the festival promoting a drive to place 2,000 Christmas Writhes on Veteran graves.

"My favorite part is seeing everyone having a good time and enjoying themselves, all the families," said festival attendee Chris O'Brien.

"When we first visited we came to something like this, and we thought we want to live here! And now we do!," said Arroyo Grande resident Leslie Hasslinger.

"Like everyone is here spending time with their families and seeing all the merchandise and seeing what we can buy from them and all the strawberries! Yum!," said festival attendee Kristen Gallea-Katez.

Local Palo Mesa Pizza shop made a special strawberry pizza for the festival, while other vendors made traditional fair food like cotton candy.

"We have been coming out here for 11 years, we are out in front of the shop, it just such a great time and such a great community-building event," said Oceans Art Jade owner Drew Arnold.

The festival has plenty to do for kids too, with a bouncy house, rides, and face painting.

Ballooney the Clown will be making an appearance, as well as street performers who feature Chinese pole acrobatics.