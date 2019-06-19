News

Armed robbery suspect flees into Ventura neighborhood

Posted: Jun 19, 2019

VENTURA, Calif. - Police in Ventura are searching for a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint. 

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the Montalvo neighborhood of Ventura, near Sunridge Drive and Bristol Road.

While on patrol, an officer was flagged down by a man who said he had been robbed. The man says he was approached by the suspect while he was sitting in the passengers side of a parked car. 

The suspect had a gun in his waistband, and demanded the victim hand over his personal property, and money. The victim gave the suspect what he asked for, and watched him get away in a white, or possibly beige sedan. 

There were two other people in the car with the victim at the time, none of them reported injuries.

Police describe the suspect as an unshaved black man, who stood at 6 feet and three inches tall. The victim told police he was wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans. 

Officers did search the area, but were unable to find the armed suspect. 

Anyone with information about this incident, should call the Ventura Police Department, at 805-339-4488

 

