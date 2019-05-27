Archbishop Gomez holding Memorial Day Mass in Oxnard

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Archbishop José H. Gomez during Mass on Ash Wednesday. (Photo: Archdiocese of Los Angeles)

OXNARD, Calif. - Archbishop José H. Gomez will hold a special Memorial Day Mass, Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Oxnard.

Mass will be outdoors at Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary at 2370 N. H Street. Music will accompany the Mass, which is honoring all those who served in the U.S. military and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Santa Clara Cemetery is the oldest Archdiocesan Cemetery, dating back to the 19th century.

With approximately five million members, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is the single largest diocese in the United States.