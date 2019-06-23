Aparment complex fire displaces all occupants in Oxnard

(Manuel Hereera from Citizens for a Better Oxnard)

(Manuel Hereera from Citizens for a Better Oxnard)

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Fire Department confirmed that all occupants of an apartment building in Oxnard have been displaced after a fire Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at around 11 a.m. and was mostly confined to the attic area of an 8-unit apartment complex off of Gonzales and Lobelia Road, according to fire officials.

There were two minor injuries reported and around 50 people have been displaced by the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire to determine whether it may be connected to a fire that happened at the same building Friday night.

The Ventura County Fire Department, Ventura City Fire Department, Oxnard Police Department as well as other agencies assisted with this fire incident.

Check back as more details become available.