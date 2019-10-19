Annual Veterans Stand Down to return to Santa Maria

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down event held in Santa Maria (Michael Colaianni / KEYT )

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The annual Veterans Stand Down returns to the Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday.

There will be a variety of services available for veterans including hot showers, clothing, hygiene items, and medical exams.

There will also be social services and legal and job assistance available.

Last year, about 500 veterans from Carpentaria to Santa Maria attended the event.

Gates open for veterans at 9:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 9:45.

The closing ceremony is at 1 p.m.