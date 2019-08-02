Ampsurf brings veterans together heal through surfing

PISMO BEACH, Calif - Ampsurf, an organization that teaches surfing to people with disabilities is holding their 14th annual Operation Restoration. The event kicked off tonight in Pismo beach welcoming veterans, amputees and children with special needs for a healing weekend surf camp.

Fellow veterans and community members lined Main Street on the Pismo Beach Pier saluting veterans and others with disabilities with American flags.

“The Welcome Home Military Hero's has come out every year to give a flag line so that we could show honor and respect to the veterans who are attending this event,” said co-founder of Welcome Home Military Hero's, Cheryl Tolan.

Ampsurf brings veterans together to laugh, heal and triumph through learning to surf.

“They learn that if they adapt they can do anything. That's what it's all about. It's all about focusing on their abilities not their disabilities,” said founder and president of Ampsurf, Dana Cummings.

Cummings started the nonprofit for fellow amputees.

The camp teaches them adaptive surfing and holds other fun outdoor activities.

“Surfing is very cathartic. Whether its a physical disability or a mental disability, it just really helps out,” said Ampsurf surf instructor and board member, James Stitt.

One veteran says that getting in the water is like therapy and that surfing has helped him with his PTSD.

“My experience with the Ampsurf has been incredible. Not only do you have the energy from the people but you have the energy from the ocean,” said Ampsurf veteran attendee Jase Wheeler.

The camp goes through Sunday.

This week's events will include kayaking, gladiator paintball, and of course surfing.

“I have seen complete transformations of people that are just angry and mad about their life situations, then they come out and everything changes for them when they are here,” said Cummings.

This year's event has a special addition.

“Something specials about this year is we have the veterans, the family members, and our special needs kids, and it's great because they all feed off each other,” said Cummings.