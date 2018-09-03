Aloha Beach Festival serves as Thomas Fire fundraiser

Aloha Beach Festival serves as fundraiser for Thomas Fire families

VENTURA, Calif. - The Aloha Beach festival returned after a summer off.

Crowds packed Ventura's promenade park to enjoy the Aloha spirit, entertainment and items for sale.

The entertainment live music and hula performances by Tina's Ports of Paradise and other groups.

In between hula dancing dogs showed off their Frisbee skills.

Aloha Beach Festival co-founder Chip "Chipper Bro" Bell got some laughs when his dog would not return the Frisbee caught in mid-air.

Bell was all smiles when it came to the turnout. He said the summer after the Thomas Fire brought people together and 805 beer sales and donations were being taken to help Thomas Fire survivors.

For more information visit https://alohabeachfestival.us