Agriculture

Ventura county residents push to ban toxic pesticide

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 05:39 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:16 AM PDT

Locals push to ban toxic pesticide

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Coalition Advocating for Pesticide Safety is putting up a fight to ban a toxic pesticide. It has been a hot topic for years, and one local activist is heavily involved in the reform.

“There are no safe levels of Chlorpyrifos residue that people should be consuming,” said Adam Vega,  community organizer at Ventura County Coalition Advocating for Pesticide Safety.

Chlorpyrifos is a pesticide used on crops, mainly citrus. State environmental officials say the chemical is highly toxic, and could cause brain damage and other health problems in children.

“Chlorpyrifos is from a class of pesticides that was developed during the war,” said Vega. “They were developed during chemical warfare, so these are designed to kill. They found out they could work pretty good on the field. So this class of pesticides is really old and outdated.”

Vega says the pesticide was supposed to be banned back in 2015 through the Obama administration, but the Trump administration rolled back those regulations.

“It is still being used to this day,” said Vega.

Vega says more than 20,000 pounds of chlorpyrifos were used on crops throughout Ventura County in 2016. But that number dropped as more farmers learned more about the product.

“Within the last two years, because of our work we have been able to reduce it to 100 of pounds,” said Vega. “Granted that is a step in the right direction but there is still a concern for the workers as well as the soil in the ground.”

Vega and other local activists took matters into their own hands to ban the chemical.

“Our local coalition, the Ventura County Advocating for Pesticide Safety, we went ahead and educated and informed local residents, farmers and farm workers anyone that would listen,” said Vega. “We went to the board of supervisors, and agricultural commissioners and let them know that this chemical is toxic and should not be used, and that there are alternatives available.”

After a dozen trips to Sacramento meeting with the department of pesticide and even the Governor's office, progress was made.

“We have been fighting to reenact that ban, and we were most recently successful in getting it stopped come November, and a complete phase out by next year,” said Vega.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being