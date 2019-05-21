Agriculture

Unseasonable May showers throwing Central Coast vintners a curveball

Ongoing spring rain threatens 2019 grape yield

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 01:07 AM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 01:37 AM PDT

Unseasonable May showers throwing Central Coast vintners a curveball

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - For Central Coast vintners, spring storms are casting a bit of anxiety, these May storms could threaten varietals that ideally bloom in dry weather.

Wine experts in San Luis Obispo County say it's not necessarily the total amount of rainfall that has them concerned but the fact that it's still raining, well into the month of May.

Winemakers say the length of rain we’ve experienced will have an impact on every varietal across the board because most of the grapes aren't dormant right now, causing the wine industry to keep a close eye on their crops and the skies.

So far, 2019’s crop has proven to be labor intensive. 

“A lot more work, that’s the hardest part,” said Jac Jacobs, Winemaker for Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards’ Winemaker hasn’t seen a season this wet since 2003.

“Average rainfall, a lot of the vineyards we get from in Paso, 10 to 12 inches is normal rainfall. This year we’re up to 25-30 inches of rain and that wouldn’t be a problem in January, February but we’re dealing with it in May,” said Jacobs. 

Jac Jacobs says Mother Nature always gets the last at-bat but our unseasonably rainy spring has thrown him and Central Coast growers a bit of a curveball.

“Now we’re worried about bloom, you have a lot of rain blowing blossoms off, mold and mildew, rot and it’s hard to get into the vineyards. You want to go out and sulfur in between rainstorms but you can’t get in because it’s muddy,” said Jacobs. 

If the rain continues closer to harvest in the Fall, that's a different set of problems that won’t age well.

“When the rain does hurt is when they’re finished and we’re getting ready to pick and then an inch of rain comes. Then the grapes will actually absorb the moisture and the bricks of sugar measurement go down,” said Keith Kelsey, Owner, Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards. 

Looking out at the award-winning vineyard he planted 20 years ago, Keith Kelsey shows off what he calls “the babies.” This is a delicate time for the Chardonnay vines. They just got done flowering and the tiny, fragile little flowers translate directly into grapes.

With more rain and strong winds predicted in our upcoming forecast, Kelsey’s paternal instincts kick in.

“I see three branches on the ground right now that’s due to winds,” said Kelsey. 

Jacobs adds that a rain cycle is just that and they actually planned for this, last year.

“2018 was the largest harvest we’ve ever had at this winery, anticipating the fact that 2019 might be a later harvest because of the sorting and the problems of the grapes not ripening. So we had a bigger harvest last year to bring that into perspective knowing that there were potentials,” said Jacobs. 

Jacobs says during this upcoming harvest, they’ll likely have to do more sorting in the vineyards.

He says that an increase in labor could cause prices to go up but he’s hoping things will balance out because he trusts his growers. 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos

Most popular baby names of 2018

Most popular baby names of 2018

On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time

America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

TWA Hotel opens at JFK
Getty Images

TWA Hotel opens at JFK

Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16