Unseasonable May showers throwing Central Coast vintners a curveball

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - For Central Coast vintners, spring storms are casting a bit of anxiety, these May storms could threaten varietals that ideally bloom in dry weather.

Wine experts in San Luis Obispo County say it's not necessarily the total amount of rainfall that has them concerned but the fact that it's still raining, well into the month of May.

Winemakers say the length of rain we’ve experienced will have an impact on every varietal across the board because most of the grapes aren't dormant right now, causing the wine industry to keep a close eye on their crops and the skies.

So far, 2019’s crop has proven to be labor intensive.

“A lot more work, that’s the hardest part,” said Jac Jacobs, Winemaker for Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards’ Winemaker hasn’t seen a season this wet since 2003.

“Average rainfall, a lot of the vineyards we get from in Paso, 10 to 12 inches is normal rainfall. This year we’re up to 25-30 inches of rain and that wouldn’t be a problem in January, February but we’re dealing with it in May,” said Jacobs.

Jac Jacobs says Mother Nature always gets the last at-bat but our unseasonably rainy spring has thrown him and Central Coast growers a bit of a curveball.

“Now we’re worried about bloom, you have a lot of rain blowing blossoms off, mold and mildew, rot and it’s hard to get into the vineyards. You want to go out and sulfur in between rainstorms but you can’t get in because it’s muddy,” said Jacobs.

If the rain continues closer to harvest in the Fall, that's a different set of problems that won’t age well.

“When the rain does hurt is when they’re finished and we’re getting ready to pick and then an inch of rain comes. Then the grapes will actually absorb the moisture and the bricks of sugar measurement go down,” said Keith Kelsey, Owner, Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards.

Looking out at the award-winning vineyard he planted 20 years ago, Keith Kelsey shows off what he calls “the babies.” This is a delicate time for the Chardonnay vines. They just got done flowering and the tiny, fragile little flowers translate directly into grapes.

With more rain and strong winds predicted in our upcoming forecast, Kelsey’s paternal instincts kick in.

“I see three branches on the ground right now that’s due to winds,” said Kelsey.

Jacobs adds that a rain cycle is just that and they actually planned for this, last year.

“2018 was the largest harvest we’ve ever had at this winery, anticipating the fact that 2019 might be a later harvest because of the sorting and the problems of the grapes not ripening. So we had a bigger harvest last year to bring that into perspective knowing that there were potentials,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says during this upcoming harvest, they’ll likely have to do more sorting in the vineyards.

He says that an increase in labor could cause prices to go up but he’s hoping things will balance out because he trusts his growers.



