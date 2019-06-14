Agriculture

Harvest delayed for some vineyards due to unseasonably wet weather

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year's showers have put a damper on some vineyards more than others.

While visitors are enjoying chardonnay and pinot noir at the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery in the Santa Maria Valley, general manager Laura Booras said this year's harvest could be delayed.

"It's been really strange. As an East Coaster, I'm used to seeing rain in the spring but never in California,” Booras said.

Due to all the late rain that poured into the month of May, Booras said it is affecting the mildew on her crops.

“So we are spraying a little more fungicide. We tend to use sulfur here,” Booras said.

The good news is, she believes the recent breeze will help with the excess mildew.

“The main thing here in the Santa Maria Valley is that it's a little breezy. Luckily, since we have that breeze, it will dry out the vines and the grapes a little bit," Booras said.

Booras said normally the harvest for sparkling wine begins in early August.

“We're about two weeks behind in harvest time right now, so we may be harvesting a little bit later this year,” Booras said.

Linda and Rich Bronzellino, owners of Monte de Oro, a winery located in Temecula, welcomed the unseasonably wet weather. Last year, they lost more than 50 percent of their harvest due to too much heat.

“This year we were really relieved because we were watching the amount of rain and it stopped where the grapes should be. If it continued then we would have had to harvest earlier because there would have been too much moisture in the grapes,” Linda Bronzellino said.

As for Booras, she said the weather conditions could be worse. If rain falls while the grapes are already ripened on the vine, then she said it would likely damage the crops.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7