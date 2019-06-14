Harvest delayed for some vineyards due to unseasonably wet weather

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year's showers have put a damper on some vineyards more than others.

While visitors are enjoying chardonnay and pinot noir at the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery in the Santa Maria Valley, general manager Laura Booras said this year's harvest could be delayed.

"It's been really strange. As an East Coaster, I'm used to seeing rain in the spring but never in California,” Booras said.

Due to all the late rain that poured into the month of May, Booras said it is affecting the mildew on her crops.

“So we are spraying a little more fungicide. We tend to use sulfur here,” Booras said.

The good news is, she believes the recent breeze will help with the excess mildew.

“The main thing here in the Santa Maria Valley is that it's a little breezy. Luckily, since we have that breeze, it will dry out the vines and the grapes a little bit," Booras said.

Booras said normally the harvest for sparkling wine begins in early August.

“We're about two weeks behind in harvest time right now, so we may be harvesting a little bit later this year,” Booras said.

Linda and Rich Bronzellino, owners of Monte de Oro, a winery located in Temecula, welcomed the unseasonably wet weather. Last year, they lost more than 50 percent of their harvest due to too much heat.

“This year we were really relieved because we were watching the amount of rain and it stopped where the grapes should be. If it continued then we would have had to harvest earlier because there would have been too much moisture in the grapes,” Linda Bronzellino said.

As for Booras, she said the weather conditions could be worse. If rain falls while the grapes are already ripened on the vine, then she said it would likely damage the crops.