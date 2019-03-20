Farmers say further restrictions to H-2A program and they'll have to plant less

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After five hearings last year to educate elected officials about the H-2A visa program, several agriculture stakeholders still don’t feel like leaders in Santa Maria even understand the program.

A packed Santa Maria City Council meeting Tuesday got heated, as several hot button issues were discussed.

City officials say this is a complex issue and Santa Maria has more H-2A employees than practically anywhere in California, with one in four jobs in the valley relating to the industry. While they try and strike a balance, many in attendance say they’re striking out.

The Planning Commission met in January and in a split vote recommended that the Santa Maria City Council consider a new H-2A ordinance.

That proposal suggests that six or fewer migrant workers in a house don’t need a permit but seven employees or more in a home would require a conditional use permit issued through a zoning administrator.

Agriculture leaders in the community say that there is a labor shortage right now and the way this H-2A ordinance is handled could have a direct impact to the local economy.

Folks taking to the podium Tuesday expressed frustration with what they call the hostility toward farm workers, saying the ordinance on the table would further segregate the community along racial lines and reward prejudice.

One farm labor contractor says in the six years that the program has been in existence there’s been zero police calls at the housing units.

“I’d like to point out some H-2A employees in the front row, ask yourself do they look like criminals to you,” said Carlos Castaneda, a Farm Labor Contractor.

“I think that I need to be reminded or reassured that these people will be somewhat contained,” said one Santa Maria woman in opposition.

“As a farmer, I need the H-2A program. If there are further restrictions on H-2A I’m literally going to have to plant less,” said a Santa Maria farmer.

There were concerns raised about a hotel over by Ihop that has been converted into a housing unit so to speak for H-2A workers. Folks like Castaneda say agriculture leaders weren’t given ample notice that Tuesday's informational session was taking place.

The portion of the meeting devoted to H-2A was just for informational purposes.

City officials wanted to hear from the public, get their thoughts and concerns and then incorporate those into a report that would come back to the City Council on April 16th.