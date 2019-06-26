The Sheriff's Office partnered with SBUSD and other agencies for a day-long Active Shooter Incident Management Training for Schools. (Beth Farnsworth/photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The local leaders we turn to in times of disaster and crisis gathered Tuesday for specialized training.

Roughly 65 experts with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara Police Department and various Fire agencies spent the bulk of the day in a multi-purpose room at La Colina Junior High, training for the incident command system.

They utilized maps of local school campuses and other tools to study different scenarios in a range of settings, like an active shooter.

"The real big take away is building our relationships and understanding that we can't do this alone, not one entity," said Kelly Moore, Safety Coordinator for SBUSD. "The school's not going to be able to solve this problem, the fire and law enforcement aren't going to be able to solve this problem by themselves -- we need each other."

Tuesday's day-long session, which was led by Moore, was a first for this type of unified training.