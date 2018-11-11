A security specialist helps secure a local place of worship in case of attack

Security specialist helps secure a local place of worship in case of attack

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The recent shootings at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California and in Pittsburgh have heightened fears that a mass shooting could happen in your community. But one man has a solution.

Allen Banks is a security specialist with over 40 years of security experience. He received training from former Secret Service and Military personnel. He is helping local places of worship be better prepared and protected if a mass shooter were to ever try to attack them. Banks did a security training initiative with Pastor Paul Berry of Calvery Chapel.

It was Banks near-death experience at the hands of a crazed shooter that gave him the passion to help others.