93-year-old gets high school diploma at Arroyo Grande High School graduation

93-year-old man receives diploma from Arroyo Grande High School

Haruo Hayashi was supposed to graduate from Arroyo Grande High School in 1944.

 

But he was taken to a Japanese internment camp and never got his diploma, until now.

"It’s pretty rewarding, he’s had some obstacles in his life, said Alan Hayashi, one of Haruo's five sons.

 

As more than 400 students received their diplomas, so did the 93-year-old.

 

To see this recognition is real nice,” Alan said.

 

At the age of 16, Haruo was pulled out of school and sent to a Japanese internment camp.

 

But Alan said the high school student wasn’t fully aware of what was happening.

 

"He didn’t really know a lot of what was going on at the time. He was just doing what he was told and following what his parents were telling him to do and at 16 he really wasn’t that aware about the whole situation, said Alan.

 

Haruo spent 2 1/2 years at the internment camp.

 

By the time he returned to his home, he joined the United States Army.

 

Even though he didn’t graduate with his original high school class in 1944, he did get to graduate with his grandson.

 

"His wish was to see his last grandson graduate from high school. He got to see it today, said John Hayashi, Haruo's son.

 

