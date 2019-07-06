News

7.1 Earthquake near Ridgecrest felt on the Central Coast

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 08:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:16 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The USGS initially reported a 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Ridgecrest, but then downgraded it to a 6.9 magnitude.  It has again been upgraded to a 7.1 magnitude since then.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Searles Valley and was reported at around 8:19 p.m.

The strong shaking started just one day after a magnitude 6.4 hit the same general area.

Friday's quake was the largest Southern California quake in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks.

The Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management said Santa Barbara initiated earthquake protocol and all stations report no damage. 

 

 

Cal Fire SLO tweeted there were no immediate reports of damage withing CAL FIRE/County fire jurisdiction due to the earthquake. 

 

 

The Ventura County Fire Department also said it is performing earthquake readiness checks. In a tweet they said a few docks in the Channel Islands Harbor became dislodged a power outage in Fillmore were the only reported damages. 

 

 

 

Ridgecrest, which was already trying to recover from the previous temblor, was the most affected. Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires".

Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state Office of Emergency Services operations center.

"The magnitude 6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence," seismologist Lucy Jones said. 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome