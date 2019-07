Copyright 2019 CNN 6.4 earthquake in Central California.

RIDGECREST, Calif. - United States Geological Earthquake reported the 6.4 earthquake Thursday morning in Central California.

A 6.4 earthquake in Ridgecrest was felt in our local area of Santa Barbara and Ventura.

At around 10:30 a.m. the earthquake occurred 11 miles (ca. 18 km) from Ridgecrest, California.

#Earthquake ! Did you feel it? Big 6.4, another 4.7, and six other aftershocks so far... 7 miles from and 5 miles below #SearlesValley, #California... felt the 6.4 #quake here in #SantaBarbara!#SantaMaria #SanLuisObispo #Lompoc #LosAngeles #Ridgecrest #CAquake @JasonStiff pic.twitter.com/lailQ1A3s7 — Jason Stiff (@JasonStiff) July 4, 2019

Earthquake just happened in Santa Barbara, anyone else feel it? @KEYTNC3 @KEYTNC3Alan — Carey Larson (@Larsonomics) July 4, 2019

SBC Asks Did You Feel It? A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck near Ridgecrest in nearby Kern County at 10:33 am. SBC initiated earthquake protocol and all stations report no damage, but many report feeling it throughout Santa Barbara County. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 4, 2019

Okay but that was a big earthquake cause I’m in Santa Barbara and I felt it...😯 — iliana ❥ (@btsjungshook__) July 4, 2019

Tell me why I called my mom who is in Palmdale and as she told me about the earthquake she felt, my whole room started shaking in Santa Barbara crazyyyyyyy — Lil Mami (@imbrittanybish) July 4, 2019