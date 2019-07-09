59 are without power after a car crashes into a high voltage box in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Police in Camarillo are searching for the driver of a black Ford Mustang who fled after crashing into a high voltage box in a residential neighborhood, knocking out power.
According to the Southern California Edison outages website, nearly 60 customers were without power.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, where Calle La Guerra meets Calle La Roda in Camarillo, just down the street from Las Posas Middle School.
Witnesses told police they saw two people flee from the scene of the crash. Police tell NewsChannel 3 that they searched the area, but were unable to find anyone.
No injuries have been reported by any of the residents in the area.
This is a developing story, we will provide updates on this incident as they become available.